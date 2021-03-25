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Benghazi Victims' Parents Sue Hillary Clinton | Larry Klayman and Stefan Molyneux
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60 views • March 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3407/benghazi-victims-parents-sue-hillary-clinton-larry-klayman-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3407-benghazi-victims-parents-sue-hillary-clinton-larry-klayman-and-stefan-molyneux
Larry Klayman is a former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice, the founder of Freedom Watch and is representing the parents of Benghazi victims in a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for allegedly wrongfully causing the death of their sons as well as for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
For more information on Larry Klayman and the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, please check out: http://www.freedomwatchusa.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3407-benghazi-victims-parents-sue-hillary-clinton-larry-klayman-and-stefan-molyneux
Larry Klayman is a former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice, the founder of Freedom Watch and is representing the parents of Benghazi victims in a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for allegedly wrongfully causing the death of their sons as well as for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
For more information on Larry Klayman and the lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, please check out: http://www.freedomwatchusa.org
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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