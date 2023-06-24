🔝Next level Censorship ⛔They Are Using Algorithms To Purposely Censor Anyone They Want

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London Real
June 24, 2023
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Dr Malone has courageously placed himself in the spotlight and under the most intense scrutiny imaginable for expressing his concerns over the US government’s vaccine agenda. As an internationally recognised virologist, immunologist, physician, biochemist and author, credited as the original inventor of mRNA delivery and vaccination technology, he has dedicated much of the past 40 years of his life to vaccine development and drug repurposing for infectious disease outbreaks.
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