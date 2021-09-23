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Part 1 - Federal Government HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings 'Vaccine is Full of Sh*t' Sep. 20, 2021
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30 views • September 23, 2021
Project Veritas released the first video of its COVID vaccine investigative series featuring an interview with U.S. Health and Human Services [HHS] Insider, Jodi O’Malley, who works as a Registered Nurse at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Arizona.
O’Malley told Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe about what has been going on at her federal government facility. She recorded her HHS colleagues discussing their concerns about the new COVID vaccine to corroborate her assertions.
O’Malley told Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe about what has been going on at her federal government facility. She recorded her HHS colleagues discussing their concerns about the new COVID vaccine to corroborate her assertions.
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