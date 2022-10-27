Create New Account
Children Online Social Media Dangers Documentary Childhood 2.0
Children Online Social Media Dangers Documentary Childhood 2.0Barkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He3IJJhFy-I


Social Media Dangers Documentary — Childhood 2.0


https://www.childhood2movie.com/


NOTE: Bark is proud to sponsor the free release of this film because we believe every family should have access to such a crucial, powerful resource.


Childhood 2.0 is required viewing for anyone who wants to better understand the world their children are navigating as they grow up in the digital age. Featuring actual parents and kids as well as industry-leading experts in child safety and development, this documentary dives into the real-life issues facing kids today — including cyberbullying, online predators, suicidal ideation, and more.


Run Time: 88 Minutes

A Film by: Jamin Winans, Robert Muratore, and Kiowa Winans

Music by: Jamin Winans

