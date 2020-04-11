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BLOODIED AND DYING BIRDS FALL FROM THE SKY IN AUSTRALIA NEAR PRIMARY SCHOOL IN HORROR 'POISONING'!?!
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191 views • April 11, 2020
Birds 'fall from sky' bleeding from beaks and eyes and die 'wailing in pain'
Rescuers described the sight of the sick birds as a 'horror movie' as the creatures lay around and 'wailed in pain' in Adelaide, South Australia!
Rescuers described the sight of the sick birds as a 'horror movie' as the creatures lay around and 'wailed in pain' in Adelaide, South Australia!
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