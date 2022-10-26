🎙️🤯FURRY VERSUS CHUNK DEBATE🎙️🤯

https://www.facebook.com/100083246001409/videos/fetterman-oz-debate-_-fetterman-and-oz-face-off-in-highly-anticipated-debate-ful/830333184760046/ - thanks to Berean😇





https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2022-election/one-hour-fetterman-oz-key-takeaways-only-debate-rcna54032





Just a wee bit:





Neither candidate owned up to his conflicting positions on fracking

The controversial and environmentally risky process to drill for natural gas is a huge local issue in Pennsylvania, and Fetterman and Oz have both signaled opposition to it in the past. They now cast themselves as proponents and didn’t own up to their flip-flops.





The segment on the topic was particularly brutal for Fetterman.





“I’ve always supported fracking,” he said at one point, before co-moderator Lisa Sylvester of WPXI in Pittsburgh pressed him about a 2018 interview in which he said he “never” did.





“I do support fracking, and, I don’t ... I support fracking, and I stand and I do support fracking,” Fetterman responded when he was confronted with the answer from four years ago.

...





The crime issue isn’t going away for Fetterman

Many of the ads aired by Oz and national groups over the last few months have focused on Fetterman’s stance on criminal justice issues.





In the debate’s early minutes, Oz noted how he invited Maureen Faulkner, the widow of a Philadelphia police officer who was shot in the 1980s and has been critical of Fetterman, to accompany him to the debate. Oz used her presence to underscore what he has called Fetterman’s “extreme” positions, including leniency for those convicted of second-degree murder.





Later in the debate, co-moderator Dennis Owens of WHTM in Harrisburg asked Fetterman to respond to the attacks that he’s soft on crime.





“I believe that I run on my record on crime,” Fetterman replied. “You know, I ran to be mayor [of Braddock, a small town near Pittsburgh] back in 2005 in order to fight gun violence, and that’s exactly what I did.”





At another point in the debate, Oz tried to turn Fetterman’s law-and-order narrative back on him by bringing up a years-old encounter in which Fetterman, during his time as mayor, chased down a Black jogger with a shotgun. Fetterman has said he heard what sounded like gunfire and saw a man running away. According to a police report, the man was unarmed.





“Why haven’t you apologized to that unarmed innocent Black man?” Oz asked Fetterman.





Fetterman replied that he had the “opportunity to defend our community as the chief law enforcement officer there” and asserted that an “overwhelming majority of the community,” including Black residents, “understood what happened.”





https://nypost.com/2022/10/26/john-fetterman-camp-claims-captions-was-filled-with-errors-during-pennsylvania-senate-debate/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=com.tumblr.tumblr.share





https://nationalfile.com/black-man-pistol-whips-white-woman-knocks-her-out-cold-in-brutal-attack/