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YouTube False Prophets: Stop Listening to them!
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50 views • June 01, 2021
YouTube is flooded with conspiracy theories. From COVID is not real, to the Earth is flat. For your own sanity, stop listening to these YouTube false prophets! Can you do that long enough, to listen to Jesus? Take the next few minutes to try.
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