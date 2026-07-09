Spank Me Tender - "Reconciled With Love" - Acoustic - [Acid Rock]

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Live acoustic psychedelic acid rock blues song by Spank Me Tender
Download the album here: https://spankmetender.bandcamp.com/album/acoustic
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1F4a47NIRfJKQap1OyMgWW
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/spank-me-tender/81634487
Look for Spank Me Tender music on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Troy Reif - singer/guitar/organ/tambourine
Adriana Foti - vocals
Heather Commisso - vocals
Monica Mohan - vocals