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WW3 Nuclear Attack on Russia Pushed by US Senator
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51 views • December 09, 2021
Republican Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker gave a disturbing interview with Fox News where he floated the possibility of a ground deployment and nuclear strike against Russia should the US engage in a conflict over Ukraine. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-senator-wont-rule-out-nuclear-strike-against-russia/
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