You Are HALF The Man Your Grandfather Was
37 views
FreedomClan
Published Yesterday |

Modern men have lower testosterone and are becoming infertile. In this video I explore possible reasons why and the effect this will have on society.


© Stock Footage by Fearless Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiVl...

Filmmaker: E.T. Rouleau

Cast: Harry McIver

