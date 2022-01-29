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Kingdom Quickies: Your churches have taught you to ignore the Lord Jesus Christ
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10 views • January 29, 2022
In this editorial video, we show you how the current church world is ignoring the Lord Jesus Christ and they are getting people to follow church doctrine instead of following Christ.
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