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#China amasses the largest collection of American #DNA profiles in an effort to develop #BiologicalWeapons that can attack specific racial groups.
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131 views • September 13, 2021
JHW JHW4, [12.09.21 17:01]
[Forwarded from EPOCH TV]
[ Video ]
#China amasses the largest collection of American #DNA profiles in an effort to develop #BiologicalWeapons that can attack specific racial groups.
🔵Get 10 videos FREE with just your email at @EpochTV👇
https://ept.ms/ChinasCivilizationKiller2
[Forwarded from EPOCH TV]
[ Video ]
#China amasses the largest collection of American #DNA profiles in an effort to develop #BiologicalWeapons that can attack specific racial groups.
🔵Get 10 videos FREE with just your email at @EpochTV👇
https://ept.ms/ChinasCivilizationKiller2
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