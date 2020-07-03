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Martine Wonner sur A. Buzyn - "Il y a eu ou une totale incompétence, ou une stratégie du mensonge"
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0 view • July 03, 2020
Import YT 1er juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16r3Df2rHjY
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Martine Wonner, Députée #EcologieDemocratieSolidarite et médecin psychiatre au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
La chloroquine passée en substance toxique, en poison ; la disparition des stocks de chloroquine, la commande d'hydroxyhloroquine pour les armées...
Chaîne YT Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Martine Wonner, Députée #EcologieDemocratieSolidarite et médecin psychiatre au micro d'André Bercoff sur Sud Radio
La chloroquine passée en substance toxique, en poison ; la disparition des stocks de chloroquine, la commande d'hydroxyhloroquine pour les armées...
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