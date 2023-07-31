Family Sues Hospital for Illegal DNR Order Leading to Daughter’s Death - Scott Schara

Grace Schara was a beautiful 19 year-old girl who passed away in the hospital after her family says she was given an unrequested Do Not Resuscitate order. Grace’s surviving father, Scott Schara, shares the story behind the horrific alleged medical murder. His daughter was left in the hospital without advocacy for 47 hours and administered a concoction of heavy-duty drugs that the Schara family allege killed their daughter: Precedex, Lorazepam, and Morphine. In just a little over one hour after administering the Morphine, Scott says his daughter passed away after hospital staff claimed they could not resuscitate her due to a DNR order. Scott, however, says that there was no standing DNR order for his daughter. The Schara family is currently bringing a lawsuit against the hospital.







TAKEAWAYS





Scott challenged the protocols the hospital was using to treat Grace and was promptly escorted from the premises for doing so





Grace was heavily sedated with Precedex, which her father believes was being used to prep her for an unneeded ventilator





Scott does not believe that Grace died of Covid - he says she died from an alleged deadly blend of powerful drugs





Obamacare’s real goals are chillingly aimed at culling the population through collectivistic medical protocols







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book The Pop Culture Purge Tour by Texting the word TOUR to #55444

Get Updates on Grace Schara: https://www.graceschara.com/

AJ DePriest Interview Part 1: https://bit.ly/451hzEH

AJ DePriest Interview Part 2: https://bit.ly/44ZyUxZ





🔗 CONNECT WITH SCOTT SCHARA

Website: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OurAmazingGrace/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GraceEmilysDad

Substack: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/OurAmazingGrace/

Telegram: https://t.me/+zLHu3Kfv1GRkOGMx





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





