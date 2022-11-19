NFTN: Headlines and "The Holy Grail" Article Concerning Alaska's TERRIBLE Internet Bal Lots

19NOV2022 This past weeks headlines and an article I found in the NFTN Archives from 2014, it is informing us that: “…They Change the Bal Lot While it Goes OVER THE INTERNET.” *FREE PDF's https://shopbeyondbooks.com/
This We'll Defend Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UrUPikEIeWGR/
This We'll Defend Part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UehuoFqD0iWO/
Links:
Nancy Pelosi Steps Down As Leader Of House Democrats After 20 Years
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nancy-pelosi-steps-down-leader-house-democrats-after-20-years
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy dismisses Nato’s suggestion missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian – as it happened
https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/nov/16/russia-ukraine-war-live-news-emergency-g20-meeting-after-russian-made-missiles-land-in-poland
Ukrainian Missile Malfunctioned Mid-Air, Led to 'Tragedy': Polish Official
https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-missile-malfunctioned-mid-air-poland-tragedy-official-jakub-kumoch-says-1760412
Black Lives Matter Continues To Harm America, Money Problems Aside
https://www.heritage.org/progressivism/commentary/black-lives-matter-continues-harm-america-money-problems-aside
Eagle River targeted for broken windows, vandalism
https://mustreadalaska.com/eagle-river-targeted-broken-windows-vandalism/
Racial Unrest Spills Into Fairbanks Businesses
https://fm.kuac.org/local-news/2020-06-03/racial-unrest-spills-into-fairbanks-businesses
Fairbanks assembly passes Black Lives Matter support resolution
https://mustreadalaska.com/fairbanks-assembly-passes-black-lives-matter-support-resolution/
Cameras Go Dark At Vote Counting Facility In Key Nevada County
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cameras-go-dark-vote-counting-facility-key-nevada-county
HACKERS COULD DECIDE WHO CONTROLS CONGRESS THANKS TO ALASKA’S TERRIBLE INTERNET BALLOTS
https://theintercept.com/2014/11/03/alaska-election-nightmare/
Cyber attack, voting machine malfunctions, ballots mark problems at the polls
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/precincts-around-country-report-issues-voting-machines-throughout
Mississippi Officials Confirm Cyber Attack on State Election Websites on Election Day
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mississippi-officials-confirm-cyber-attack-on-state-election-websites-on-election-day_4856207.html
Conservative Think Tank Report Urges Congressional Investigation On Black Lives Matter Organizations
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/conservative-think-tank-report-urges-congressional-investigation-black-lives-matter
Marxist Revolution in the Making in America, Expert Warns
https://www.theepochtimes.com/marxist-revolution-in-the-making-in-america-expert-warns_4221845.html
California Ballot Measure Will Likely Ban Anonymous Speech If You Were Arrested For Urinating In Public
https://www.techdirt.com/2012/11/06/california-ballot-measure-will-likely-ban-anonymous-speech-if-you-were-arrested-urinating-public/
Nancy Pelosi attended JFK’s inauguration in 1961. This is how she remembers it
https://www.boston.com/news/politics/2022/11/17/nancy-pelosi-jfk-inauguration-1961/
VIDEOS:
Nationally Critical Infrastructure needs Secure Hardware | Dr. Joseph Kiniry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWrwZmMJla8
Watch Nancy Pelosi Rip Up Copy Of President Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech | NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ty92wz0K-CM
