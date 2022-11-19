NFTN: Headlines and "The Holy Grail" Article Concerning Alaska's TERRIBLE Internet Bal Lots

19NOV2022 This past weeks headlines and an article I found in the NFTN Archives from 2014, it is informing us that: “…They Change the Bal Lot While it Goes OVER THE INTERNET.” *FREE PDF's https://shopbeyondbooks.com/

This We'll Defend Part 1



This We'll Defend Part 2

Links:

Nancy Pelosi Steps Down As Leader Of House Democrats After 20 Years

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy dismisses Nato’s suggestion missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian – as it happened

Ukrainian Missile Malfunctioned Mid-Air, Led to 'Tragedy': Polish Official

Black Lives Matter Continues To Harm America, Money Problems Aside

Eagle River targeted for broken windows, vandalism

Racial Unrest Spills Into Fairbanks Businesses

Fairbanks assembly passes Black Lives Matter support resolution

Cameras Go Dark At Vote Counting Facility In Key Nevada County

HACKERS COULD DECIDE WHO CONTROLS CONGRESS THANKS TO ALASKA’S TERRIBLE INTERNET BALLOTS

Cyber attack, voting machine malfunctions, ballots mark problems at the polls

Mississippi Officials Confirm Cyber Attack on State Election Websites on Election Day

Conservative Think Tank Report Urges Congressional Investigation On Black Lives Matter Organizations

Marxist Revolution in the Making in America, Expert Warns

California Ballot Measure Will Likely Ban Anonymous Speech If You Were Arrested For Urinating In Public

Nancy Pelosi attended JFK’s inauguration in 1961. This is how she remembers it

VIDEOS:

Nationally Critical Infrastructure needs Secure Hardware | Dr. Joseph Kiniry

Watch Nancy Pelosi Rip Up Copy Of President Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech | NBC News

