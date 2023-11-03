VAXX poisoned supermodel excited to get injected with MODERNA

Public service announcement from Christie Brinkley and her son, Jack Paris.

FEBRUARY 6, 2021

"www.vaccinefinder.org #moderna #firstdose #worththewait #covid19 #vaccine #letsbeatcovid19 #healthandwellness

Thank you Lisa for being so gentle! 💉😳😀❤️💙💛 PS- some doctors are saying your arm may be sore but do not take any kind of anti inflammatory, it may blunt the vaccines immune response"

