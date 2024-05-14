Do you love this world?

If anyone loves this world, then by the word of God, in them is not the love of God.

In this generation, with the many distractions from talking, typing and texting on the latest smart phone device, tablet or laptop, the word of God is being ignored by untold numbers of people across this earth.

God created humans his desire is for humans to not love the world but to love God.

“Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him” (1 John 2:15).

“For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God” (1 Corinthians 3:19).

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:2).

“For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world” ” (1 John 2:16).

“And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth forever” (1 John 2:17).

God’s will is to love God; is to love the word of God; is to live by the word of God; is to believe the word of God; is to repent of sins and believe in the Only Begotten Son of God.

“For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven” (Psalm 119:89).

In this world today, unfortunately, most people are ignoring the word of God!

Untold numbers of people are obsessed with only wearing designer clothes and shoes, and eating only the best in expensive foods; whereas on the other hand an innumerable number of people in many parts of this world hardly have any food to eat and clothes to wear.

“Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy; that they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate; laying up in store for themselves a good foundation against the time to come” (1 Timothy 6:17–19).

The time to come will be the last years of time on this earth: Time is coming to the End.

This world is not here forever!

Jesus says: “The life is more than meat, and the body is more than raiment” (Luke 12:23).

“Search the Scriptures; for in them ye think ye have [ETERNAL LIFE]: and they are they which testify of me. And ye will not come to me, that ye might have life” (John 5:39–40).

“Jesus saith unto him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me’” (John 14:6).

“I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness’” (John 12:46).

“I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life” (John 8:12).

“I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live; and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die” (John 11:25–26).

“If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23).

“And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me” (Matthew 10:38).

“I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death” (Revelation 1:18).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.