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Dear Leaders: We don't trust you because you're untrustworthy
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164 views • July 14, 2021
Here I review a few of the reasons not to trust inherently untrustworthy institutions-- from the sugar industry unhealthy fat scam, to the Tuskegee Syphilous experiments-- it is a sad truth that doctors and scientists are not always trustworthy.
If the government and pharmaceutical companies bent over backwards to try to prove they have changed, that would be one thing. Instead they shame and ridicule anyone who, completely rationally, doesn't trust them.
Read the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/dear-leaders-we-dont-trust-you-because-youre-untrustworthy/
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
If the government and pharmaceutical companies bent over backwards to try to prove they have changed, that would be one thing. Instead they shame and ridicule anyone who, completely rationally, doesn't trust them.
Read the article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/dear-leaders-we-dont-trust-you-because-youre-untrustworthy/
Join my email list: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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