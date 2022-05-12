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Emotional Video from the Residents of Donbass - How the Whole World turns a Blind Eye to Ukrainian Aggression that Killed over 13,000 People. 051222
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102 views • May 12, 2022
Emotional video from the residents of Donbass about how the whole world turns a blind eye to Ukrainian aggression
According to the UN, over 13,000 people died during the conflict in Donbas, including more than 100 children. But neither these victims, nor other sufferings of the population of the LDNR due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 8 years of hostilities were given the attention of the world.
It is much more fashionable to pity Ukraine, and everything else, as they like to say now, is “fake”. It so happened that a whole region with a population of 4 million people became a “fake” in the eyes of the Western media.
According to the UN, over 13,000 people died during the conflict in Donbas, including more than 100 children. But neither these victims, nor other sufferings of the population of the LDNR due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 8 years of hostilities were given the attention of the world.
It is much more fashionable to pity Ukraine, and everything else, as they like to say now, is “fake”. It so happened that a whole region with a population of 4 million people became a “fake” in the eyes of the Western media.
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