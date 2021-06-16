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Chinese Scientist Escapes Hong Kong To Bring Truth
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151 views • June 16, 2021
This brave Chinese scientist has been warning the world about covid since last year. She has been discredited and shut down by the Chinese government. She states very clearly that the virus was a military op executed by the Chinese Communist Party. She had to escape Hong Kong in the middle of the night and was safely brought to the USA to tell her story. She reveals many shocking truths about the CCP and their use of bioweapons to wage war on the West. She is involved with an organization devoted to bringing down the CCP and bringing truth and freedom to the Chinese people and the world. A must listen.
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