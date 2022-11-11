Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drug Epidemic since the 1900-50's?
39 views
channel image
Rally Point
Published 17 days ago |

Photo Credit: flickr.com

Happy Veteran's day to those whom wore the uniform of freedom.

From a noose to a vaccine...

I was recently recalling my witness acount around the late 80's early 90's of the indoctrination of schools, drugging our communities (to include big pharma over the counter medicine), to the once known Los Angeles Riots of the 90's.  While the drug/vaccine epidemic since then has not been resolved. Poisoning our children for many generations. I wonder why?

Keywords
californiachristianitytribulationunited stateslos angelesindiansnative americansbay areamexican-indians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket