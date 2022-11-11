Drug Epidemic since the 1900-50's?

Photo Credit: flickr.com

Happy Veteran's day to those whom wore the uniform of freedom.

From a noose to a vaccine...

I was recently recalling my witness acount around the late 80's early 90's of the indoctrination of schools, drugging our communities (to include big pharma over the counter medicine), to the once known Los Angeles Riots of the 90's. While the drug/vaccine epidemic since then has not been resolved. Poisoning our children for many generations. I wonder why?