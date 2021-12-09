DR JUDY MIKOVITZ VX ANTIDOTE "SURAMIN" - SUPPORTING STUDIES + IMAGES + MORE - SAVE YOUR LOVED ONES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
Quick video! Protect your cells against spike protein damage and protect your brain cells from Prion damage. Must see, take these easy steps to protect yourself
Its Valid... Here is a plethora of studies on suramin and autism... https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&;as_sdt=0%2C46&q=suramin+autism&btnG=&oq=su
Here are studies on CBD on everything in video:
vtvault.org/cbdstudies