Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 39: September 29, 2022
Terral03.com
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

--

Primary Watch Area: US-Canada West Coast.

--

SARS-Bioweapon Vax Marburg-Hemorrhagic Fever-5G-Activiation Confirmed Again: Dr. Rashid A. Buttar Validates Todd Callender Bioweapon 5G-Activation Scenario

Watch Special Report Video (09.29.2022): https://www.brighteon.com/f295be15-eeed-4192-9702-62085ed42fc2

--

CDC QUIETLY ENDS RECOMMENDATION FOR UNIVERSAL MASKING IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

http://www.outkick.com/cdc-quietly-ends-recommendation-for-universal-masking-in-healthcare-facilities/

--

China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994

https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2766065949966/china-tells-state-banks-to-prepare-for-a-massive-dollar-dump-and-yuan-buying-spree-as-beijing-s-prior-interventions-have-failed-to-stem-its-currency-s-worst-year-since-1994

--

Putin speaks with heads of Central Asian intelligence about regional security

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/putin-speaks-with-heads-of-central-asian-intelligence-about-regional-security/2698382

--

EU state threatens to block new anti-Russia sanctions

https://www.rt.com/news/563739-hungary-energy-sanctions-russia/

--

Border Agents Apprehend Known Terrorists, Thousands of Criminals, Gang Members

https://ussanews.com/2022/09/29/border-agents-apprehend-known-terrorists-thousands-of-criminals-gang-members/

--

The "In Case You Missed It" Sale

Submitted by Kelly

Links in the Newsletter

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

