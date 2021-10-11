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America The Conquered Part 1
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31 views • October 11, 2021
Preaching from the past. 1989, America has been conquered for a long time and this preacher was preaching the truth for years warning Americans repent of the Baal worship and the only true answer is to repent. Its time for preachers today to stand the
way this man of God has done and bring in the Christian revival that this nation needs!
way this man of God has done and bring in the Christian revival that this nation needs!
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