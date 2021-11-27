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U.S. Justice Department subpoena Alex Jones and Roger Stone
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495 views • November 27, 2021
The Biden Administration (Puppets of the Deep State) want to intimidate President Trump's advocates. The "Stop the Steal" rally where a million people attended. Most peacefully marched to the Capitol in hopes Mike Pence would have the courage to do the right thing. To De-certify the "Election Roll Call". Antifa sabotaged the rally and started to vandalize the Capitol.
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