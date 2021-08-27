Biden Relies on the Taliban Playbook & They DELIVERED. Death & Violence.

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The Taliban Playbook is the only plan in Play. Nothing will get better from here.
There is no way we will get out the rest of the Americans. Not even close." - Pete Hegseth
The intel community were sounding the call of warning since May.
Rick Grenell: "This was not an intelligence failure this was a failure of politicians in Washington DC."
Pete Hegseth and Rick Grenell with Sean Hannity.