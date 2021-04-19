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The Shocking Plan to Destroy America!*
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433 views • April 19, 2021
Apr 19, 2021
Courtesy of American Truth Project
ATP Report Production - In this episode of the APT Report, Barry Nussbaum is interviewing Clare Lopez, Founder of Lopez Liberty LLC. Barry and Clare discuss chapters of the book The Naked Communist written by Cleon Skousen. Cleon Skousen, a former FBI agent, put together this book to consolidate in one place for Americans to have easy access to read and understand about the communist threat that was infiltrating the US Government and every sector of American society.
https://americantruthproject.org/
*mirror
Courtesy of American Truth Project
ATP Report Production - In this episode of the APT Report, Barry Nussbaum is interviewing Clare Lopez, Founder of Lopez Liberty LLC. Barry and Clare discuss chapters of the book The Naked Communist written by Cleon Skousen. Cleon Skousen, a former FBI agent, put together this book to consolidate in one place for Americans to have easy access to read and understand about the communist threat that was infiltrating the US Government and every sector of American society.
https://americantruthproject.org/
*mirror
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