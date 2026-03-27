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AARON SIRI: COURT BLOCKS HHS, ACIP FROZEN, ICAN PUSHES MAJOR VACCINE REFORM
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
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ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, joins Del Bigtree for an in-depth discussion on efforts to reform the U.S. vaccine regulatory system and increase transparency within federal health agencies—on the heels of the American Academy of Pediatrics filing a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services.


A federal judge has since issued a preliminary injunction, temporarily blocking recent HHS actions and invalidating decisions made by a newly appointed Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) panel—effectively freezing proposed changes to the nation’s vaccine schedule while the case moves forward.


Drawing on years of litigation and government record requests, Siri explains how legal battles have exposed internal decision-making at agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, raising new questions about how vaccine safety is evaluated, monitored, and communicated to the public.


ICAN has also taken direct action, filing a formal petition with the HHS Secretary to add more than 300 reported injuries to the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) table, as required under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. In addition, ICAN has submitted proposed charter language for ACIP, aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and adherence to statutory requirements in how vaccine recommendations are developed.


Siri outlines broader proposals to improve oversight of vaccine approval and recommendation processes, including strengthening clinical trial standards, increasing transparency in safety monitoring systems, and restoring informed consent in medical decision-making. The conversation also explores how mounting legal challenges—including the AAP’s lawsuit and the court-ordered pause—reflect a broader shift in how federal health institutions are being scrutinized.


As pressure builds from multiple fronts, Siri and Del examine how legal action and structural reform could reshape how vaccines are tested, recommended, and regulated in the United States.

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