The Real Reason PCR Tests Were Used To Gather Genectic Samples For The Chinese-Prepare For What's Next

Michael Yon interview re: china's claim to everything: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/ owen shroyer last broadcast before prison: https://banned.video/watch?id=65330da061974ebc6d71683e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.