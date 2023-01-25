https://gettr.com/post/p26649xa1e9
1/23/2023【GETTR COIN Pilot Launch】GETTR and the launch of GETTR Coin is a big step forward for mankind on their journey of pursuing independence, freedom, rule of law and democracy!
#GETTRCoin #NFSC #WhistleblowersMovement #freedomDemocracyRuleofLaw
1/23/2023【盖特币全球特邀上线】盖特和盖特币的诞生意味着人类在追求独立、自由、法治和民主的路上迈出了一大步！
#盖特币 #新中国联邦 #爆料革命 #自由民主法治
