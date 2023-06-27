Culture War | Guest: Lauren Kellie | Singer-Songwriter | “Liberty” | Let Freedom Ring | Take A Stand for Truth

Today, the moms welcome singer and songwriter Lauren Kellie to the show. Lauren is from Melbourne, Australia and is an Indie artist who is committed to going against the grain and using her talents to stand up and influence culture with truth. Lauren tells about moving to the United States from Australia and how she got interested in music. She goes on to share her latest song and video “Liberty” and explains the story behind this very powerful song. Lauren then tells us about the divine connection with Spero Pictures and how they helped her produce “Liberty”. Lauren talks about her future and the projects she is currently working on. The Moms and Lauren then discuss the importance of taking a stand in the present day culture and how we can all be empowered with courage and boldness from our Heavenly Father.







Sponsors:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.laurenkellie.com

www.momsonamission.net

www.75hard.com



