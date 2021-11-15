Voice-To-Skull Technology Is Now Just A Toy – T.I.’s Weren’t Crazy~! SoundBeaming [14.11.2021]

SoundBeaming isn't even that new - I'm just finally doing a video about it as I think it's time - my channel is getting bigger than I ever expected.Targeted individuals have always said they hear stuff, people actually talking to them, music, irritation loops, static, white/pink/brown noise… nobody else could hear it but them, most thought they were crazy, but some interviews I watched you can clearly tell they are far from crazy.Intellects, critical thinkers, well grounded individuals that are WELL aware of what is being done to them.I would like to talk to you if you are a T.I. – moreso if you’ve already started your fight and have a youtube channel or some type of awareness out there that we can start from and carry forward.This is just a glimpse into the crazy experiments and blackops these suck fux run on us, their cattle.It’s WILD to see that what used to be a total conspiracy theory with some fraudulent looking patents has come around full circle like this and now it’s being presented to us in a way that we will want it, it’s fun, it’s a toy, it’s a gotta have it upgrade in tech, it’s getting you used to having chips inside your body eventually and joining the neuro phase of the human journey transitioning to A.I. life as a hybrid, an eternal slave.This really reminds me of my lyrics from my 2045 song:“The closer and closer we get to singularityArtificial Intelligence is replacing you and mePretty soon the earth won’t need the human species,You get a chip in your body that’s the mark of the beast.Eradicate the natural human journey rapidly,Consciousness to disk reverse our DNA and anatomy,The future is here I got cyborgs looking after me,My wifes a robot and George Jetson buys crack from me.Thanks for joining me on this crazy journey!More LoveNorb1,548 views Nov 14, 2021NorbzWorld40.8K subscribers