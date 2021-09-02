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#SemanaPorLaVerdad - Invitados: Nayid Abu Fajer, Miguel Angel Jimenez
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42 views • September 02, 2021
El Jurista y Filósofo Nayid Abu Fajer junto con el Abogado y Director Jurídico de Comusav para España y Europa nos dan argumentos para defendernos jurídicamente ante la eventual obligatoriedad de la "vacuna" COVID-19 por los Gobiernos de cada país.
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