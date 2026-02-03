BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is The #Bitcoin Bottom In? Not Likely! ⚠️ This Is Why! ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
13 followers
26 views • 24 hours ago

🔍 With the crypto market crashing to considerably lower levels, and countless crypto influencers calling every new lower low “the Bitcoin bottom,” a critical question remains: are we actually at the bottom, or is there still more downside ahead before a true bullish reversal begins? In this video, I break down the Bitcoin chart, analyze market structure, momentum, and sentiment, and explain what the data is really telling us about where Bitcoin and the broader crypto market may be headed next.


📊 Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin & Crypto Market Breakdown

- Is This Really the Bitcoin Bottom—or Another Trap?

- Key Levels, Market Structure & Reversal Signals to Watch

- Momentum, Sentiment, and Why Influencers Keep Calling the Bottom

- Potential Downside Risks Before a True Bullish Reversal

- What Needs to Happen to Confirm a Market Shift


✅ Use the discount code 589 for 50% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#btc #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

bitcoinblockchainbtccryptocrypto tradingtradingdigital currencybitcoin crashcrypto crashtrading crypto
