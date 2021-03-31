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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0048 - Louise Ann Bonfiglio Sollowin - Report on the crime
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Perez, an illegal alien from Mexico who was upset that he had been rejected at a party earlier in the morning, entered Louise’s home and assaulted her. He broke the orbital bones around her eyes, before ripping off her adult diaper and sexually assaulting her. He then punched her more than 10 times, before slamming her head so hard, she had bleeding on the brain. Perez was discovered passed out on top of Louise, who died in the hospital 3 days later.
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