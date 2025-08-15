"They Fooled Everybody": RED HEIFER Sacrifice Was REAL! They Are Using Ashes to 'Perform Miracles'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- It is now coming to light that a massive deception was pushed around the so called Practice Run of the Red Heifer Ritual.
Adam King and Others are revealing what really happened, stating that they "Fooled The Everybody". Adam King explains the red heifer ritual on recent podcast and he shows the official ashes! He said it was done in secret so now their jew-ish Messiah can come.
Sources : BAHBOO77 &
https://x.com/truthtroll_X/status/1955824001928061370
---------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/