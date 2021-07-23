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Don't Watch If You've Gotten The Shot - Dr. Mercola confirms importance July 24/21
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1325 views • July 23, 2021
Dr. David Martin on The Stew Peters show
The hubris MIC uses Genetic Engineering for their own greed.
Dr. Mercola's article confirms the importance of this video
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/24/patents-prove-sars-cov-2-is-a-manufactured-virus.aspx?ui=1f0613d42200983e8e6b515e3c0857e6dd2d4ec763b35802015947717f96afc3&;sd=20210224&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210724_HL2&mid=DM944496&rid=1216887568
The hubris MIC uses Genetic Engineering for their own greed.
Dr. Mercola's article confirms the importance of this video
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/24/patents-prove-sars-cov-2-is-a-manufactured-virus.aspx?ui=1f0613d42200983e8e6b515e3c0857e6dd2d4ec763b35802015947717f96afc3&;sd=20210224&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1ReadMore&cid=20210724_HL2&mid=DM944496&rid=1216887568
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