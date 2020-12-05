The Vaccines Are Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Pfizer's bought Bind therapeutics, a nano-particle drug delivery company, from Robert Langer and thus uses a similar technology in it's vaccine.
They had a legal scuffle with Acquitas, who works with Pfizer over rights to the tech.
Moderna and Langer seems to have lost the case, despite pioneering the field decades prior, perhaps due to Bind's bankruptcy. It was too deep to dive any further.
Lastly, I'm worried about the guy leading Operation Warp Speed. Seems like a dunce.
Just following orders like a good military man. But the orders are being given by Big Pharma.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzK2qt-6jws
Liberals Get the Bullet Too