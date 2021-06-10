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Biden Military Puts West Point Cadets In Solitary Confinement For Refusing COVID Vax
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40 views • June 10, 2021
National File exclusively reports that Joe Biden's military is forcing West Point cadets who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine in a 7-day quarantine that looks a lot more like solitary confinement, with only one hour outside per day, if they refuse to take the COVID vaccine.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
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