⚡️ Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation (25 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces inflicted damage on formations of 21st Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Barilo (Sumy region), Liptsy, Volchansk, and Volchanskye Khutora (Kharkov reg).

Russian units repelled 3 counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brig. The enemy lost up to 120 troops, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehics, two 122-mm Grad MLRS launchers, a 152-mm D-20 gun, five 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun.

▫️Zapad GOFs inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 14th, 28th, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU and 115th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Boguslavka, Kolesnikovka, Kruglyakovka, and Lozovaya (Kharkov reg).

3 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade were repelled. The enemy losses are up to 390 troops, ten motor vehicles, two Czech-made 122-mm Vampire MLRSs, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery syst, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 152-mm Akatsiya SP'd artill syst, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 122-mm D-30 howi, a U.S.-made 105-mm M101 gun, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. Russian troops eliminated two EW stations and four ammo depots.

▫️Yug Group of Forces liberated Ostroye and Grigorovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Russian forces inflicted damage on formations of 24th, 54th mech'd brigs of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Nikolayevka, Konstantinovka, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 835 troops, seven motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 guns, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, an Ankalv-N EW station, as well as the following armament produced in the USA: two 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 155-mm M114 howitzer, a 105-mm M119 gun, and one AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar. Seven ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Tsentr Group of Forces advanced in the depth of the hostile defence and engaged manpower and materiel of the 23rd Mech'd Brig of the AFU, 116th, 118th territorial defence brigs, and 12th Natl Guard Brig near Kleban-Byk, Gornyak, Zoryanoye and Shcherbinovka (DPR).

Russian units repelled ten counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 25th Airborne Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 100th and 151st mech'd brigades of the AFU. The hostile formation losses amounted to up to 580 troops, an armr'd fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, four 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation at the forward edge and inflicted damage on formations of 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoukrainka, Zelyonoye Pole, and Zolotaya Niva (Donetsk People's Republic).



Russian troops repelled three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade. The losses of the enemy are as follows: up to 135 troops, three motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer.



▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 128th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 35th, 37th marine brigades, 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zherebyanki (Zaporozhye region), Vesyoloye, Ivanovka (Kherson region), and the city of Kherson.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 troops, three motor vehicles, and two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers. One ammunition depot was wiped out.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged radio communication centre of the AFU, workshops producing UAVs, and a UAV depot, and clusters of manpower and materiel of the enemy in 153 areas.



▫️The AD downed four French-made Hammer guided bombs, 14 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets, and 31 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,218 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,348 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,462 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,187 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,467 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.