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BOMBSHELL EVIDENCE EXPOSED - ELECTION AND VACCINES EXPOSED! Stew Peters show!
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1135 views • July 27, 2021
Trump KNOWS! Bombshell Evidence About Election and 'Vaccines' EXPOSED!
Doug Billings, "The Right Side" Host, joined Stew Peters to discuss Trump's hard-hitting speech in Arizona, General Michael Flynn on the 180 degree turn by Republicans like Ron DeSantis and hosts like Sean Hannity around the shots being called 'vaccines'.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DougBillings.us
https://rumble.com/vkcjn3-trump-knows-bombshell-evidence-about-election-and-vaccines-exposed.html
Doug Billings, "The Right Side" Host, joined Stew Peters to discuss Trump's hard-hitting speech in Arizona, General Michael Flynn on the 180 degree turn by Republicans like Ron DeSantis and hosts like Sean Hannity around the shots being called 'vaccines'.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DougBillings.us
https://rumble.com/vkcjn3-trump-knows-bombshell-evidence-about-election-and-vaccines-exposed.html
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