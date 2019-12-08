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Chelsea Manning on Wikileaks, trans politics & data privacy ANTIDOTE 2018 (MIRRORED)
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214 views • December 08, 2019
Chelsea Manning on Wikileaks, trans politics & data privacy ANTIDOTE 2018 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel SOH Talks & Ideas at:-
https://youtu.be/l_g2WjE2Ifo
After Chelsea Manning’s 2017 release from military prison, she became one of the world’s most prominent activists around areas of data privacy, surveillance, and trans politics. Meet one of the truly extraordinary changemakers at the height of her powers. Chelsea Manning appeared via satellite at ANTIDOTE Festival for a conversation with journalist Peter Greste.
They were introduced by Sydney Opera House Head of Talks & Ideas, Edwina Throsby.
Mirrored from YouTube channel SOH Talks & Ideas at:-
https://youtu.be/l_g2WjE2Ifo
After Chelsea Manning’s 2017 release from military prison, she became one of the world’s most prominent activists around areas of data privacy, surveillance, and trans politics. Meet one of the truly extraordinary changemakers at the height of her powers. Chelsea Manning appeared via satellite at ANTIDOTE Festival for a conversation with journalist Peter Greste.
They were introduced by Sydney Opera House Head of Talks & Ideas, Edwina Throsby.
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