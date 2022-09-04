The 'Tuvan Phenomenon' has Baffled Ukrainian Intelligence - Since the Great Patriotic War - People of Southern Siberia, Russia

The "Tuvan phenomenon" has baffled Ukrainian intelligence.

A special way of vocalizing their dialect.

The "listeners" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are engaged in radio intercepts, do not understand a word, because the military from Tuva, who serve as signalmen in the special operation zone, speak only their native language.





Nikolay Chamyan, an instructor at the communications department, noted that their great-grandfathers used similar tricks during the Great Patriotic War.