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How to Save the World in 3 Easy Steps (Mikki Willis Cut)
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20 views • July 09, 2021
Mikki Willis of https://plandemic-movie.org has made this 1 hour condensed version of one of the most important discussions on COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. Originally over 3 hours long, this version breaks down the essentials and really brings the facts to light.
Mirrored from:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/censored-dark-horse-podcast-bret-weinstein-robert-malone-inventor-mrna-vaccine-technology/
Brought to you by Bret Weinstein, Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch.
Aired on the Darkhorse podcast in June of 2021 - BANNED by YouTube (of course).
https://www.youtube.com/c/BretWeinsteinDarkHorse/featured
Pfizer Biodistribution Study
https://files.catbox.moe/0vwcmj.pdf
Should you get vaccinated? by Steve Kirsch
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
Researcher: 'We Made a Big Mistake' on COVID-19 Vaccine
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/14/covid-19-vaccine-mistake.aspx
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alters barrier function in 2D static and
3D microfluidic in-vitro models of the human blood-brain barrier
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33053430/
Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antigen Detected
in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
Mirrored from:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/censored-dark-horse-podcast-bret-weinstein-robert-malone-inventor-mrna-vaccine-technology/
Brought to you by Bret Weinstein, Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch.
Aired on the Darkhorse podcast in June of 2021 - BANNED by YouTube (of course).
https://www.youtube.com/c/BretWeinsteinDarkHorse/featured
Pfizer Biodistribution Study
https://files.catbox.moe/0vwcmj.pdf
Should you get vaccinated? by Steve Kirsch
https://trialsitenews.com/should-you-get-vaccinated/
Researcher: 'We Made a Big Mistake' on COVID-19 Vaccine
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/06/14/covid-19-vaccine-mistake.aspx
The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alters barrier function in 2D static and
3D microfluidic in-vitro models of the human blood-brain barrier
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33053430/
Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Antigen Detected
in the Plasma of mRNA-1273 Vaccine Recipients
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
Keywords
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