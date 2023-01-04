Robert Cibis with Dr Pierre Kory, president of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Pharma TacticsRobert Cibis has an exclusive conversation with Pierre Kory, president of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). The expert in Critical care medicine and Pulmonology testified twice to the U.S. Senate and became famous for it. In the discussion with Cibis, Kory tells his story about concerted synchronized storytelling by pharma industries, and how this has negatively influenced the MDS actions.

Please support our work:

https://www.oval.media/en/support-ovalmedia/