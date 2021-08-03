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TASA - July 26, 2021 - 1) We are Facing Hopeful yet Scary Time - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • August 03, 2021
Prepare for challenging time a head. Be prepared for any eventuality, stock up food and pet food. Supply chain is being interrupted by various vendors for multiple reasons. Leave some cash but replace cash with Silver if possible. Government services are being slow to deliver public services. What we are facing is unprecedented, this situation never happened in history before. What we are facing now is due to global crime occurred 160 years ago, and what happened 160 years ago was due a fraud been running for centuries. Check "YOU KNOW SOMETHING IS WRONG WHEN…..: AN AMERICAN AFFIDAVIT OF PROBABLE CAUSE" book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/offer-listing/1491279184/ref=sr_1_1_twi_pap_1_olp?s=books&;ie=UTF8&qid=1452404094&sr=1-1&keywords=you+know+something+is+wrong+when For free copy, check: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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