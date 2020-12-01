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Colonel Waldron: INFORMATION WARFARE SPECIALIST: Arizona GOP Legisture Election Integrity Hearing part 5
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29 views • December 01, 2020
Arizona GOP Legisture Election Integrity Hearing
• Colonel Waldron: Information Warfare Specialist Testimony
• Venmo account more secure than Dominion
• 35,000 spike in votes per 1 Democrate vote explained
• 12 ways to manipulate Dominion
• Connected to Internet; remote access possible
• These machines built to be manipulated
• Owners Manual explains how to Manipulate them
• Colonel Waldron: Information Warfare Specialist Testimony
• Venmo account more secure than Dominion
• 35,000 spike in votes per 1 Democrate vote explained
• 12 ways to manipulate Dominion
• Connected to Internet; remote access possible
• These machines built to be manipulated
• Owners Manual explains how to Manipulate them
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