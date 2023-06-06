https://gettr.com/post/p2ixls532f5

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Rep. Andy Ogles(GETTR:@andyogles) : When power is consolidated with a few, people suffer. In America, hard work gives you the promise of success. But in China, if you work hard and dare speak out, it will land you in prison. Your families are targets because you will no longer stand for a regime that threatens and hurts its own people that in its quest for power, it will do anything and everything to prevail. So you are a beacon of hope, a light in a sea of darkness.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】众议员安迪·奥格斯(GETTR:@andyogles)：当权力集中在少数人手中时，人民会遭受苦难。在美国，努力工作就能获得成功。但在中共国，努力工作的人敢发声，就会被关进监狱。你们不再容忍一个威胁并伤害自己人民、不惜一切手段争取权力的政权，而你们的家人被威胁。你们是希望的灯塔，黑暗海洋中的光芒。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





