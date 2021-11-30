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'Omicron' 'Virus' Totally Fails to Live Up to the 'Hysteria' [29.11.2021]
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80 views • November 30, 2021
Covid-19 Public Manipulation Model: Problem - Reaction- Solution:
Problem-Reaction-Solution is defined as the strategy of creating a crisis (the problem), waiting for a call for action to resolve the crisis (the reaction), then taking action (the solution), supposedly in response, which actually furthers a hidden agenda, usually gaining power.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Doom off.
77,453 views Nov 29, 2021
Anything Goes
146K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ku5qT_TrHDU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
Problem-Reaction-Solution is defined as the strategy of creating a crisis (the problem), waiting for a call for action to resolve the crisis (the reaction), then taking action (the solution), supposedly in response, which actually furthers a hidden agenda, usually gaining power.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Doom off.
77,453 views Nov 29, 2021
Anything Goes
146K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ku5qT_TrHDU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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