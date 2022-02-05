© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Times “Experts” LIED About COVID (And We Have RECEIPTS) (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Share
Report
196 views • February 05, 2022
10 Times “Experts” LIED About COVID (And We Have RECEIPTS) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Daily Signal at:-
https://youtu.be/cMaHKykfdcQ
Until just a few days ago saying some of these things could get you BANNED from Twitter, Facebook, or Youtube for spreading “COVID misinformation”—and now the experts are finally admitting many of the claims they originally dismissed as “conspiracy theories” were true all along.
0:00 Introduction
0:17 15 Days to Slow the Spread
0:51 Face Masks
1:38 Vaccine Mandates
2:22 The Lab Leak Theory
3:12 Kids Shouldn't Be in School
3:52 Vaccines Will End COVID
4:26 Vaccines Don't Impact Menstrual Health
5:06 No More Masks After Vaccines
5:35 Fauci And Gain-of-Function Research Fauci has repeatedly denied
6:27 Pandemic of the Unvaccinated
Still haven’t subscribed to The Daily Signal on YouTube? Click here ► https://bit.ly/2oz8N1I
Follow The Daily Signal on Facebook: h
https://www.facebook.com/TheDailySignalNews/
Follow The Daily Signal on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DailySignal
Follow The Daily Signal on Instagram: h
https://www.instagram.com/thedailysignal/?hl=en
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Daily Signal at:-
https://youtu.be/cMaHKykfdcQ
Until just a few days ago saying some of these things could get you BANNED from Twitter, Facebook, or Youtube for spreading “COVID misinformation”—and now the experts are finally admitting many of the claims they originally dismissed as “conspiracy theories” were true all along.
0:00 Introduction
0:17 15 Days to Slow the Spread
0:51 Face Masks
1:38 Vaccine Mandates
2:22 The Lab Leak Theory
3:12 Kids Shouldn't Be in School
3:52 Vaccines Will End COVID
4:26 Vaccines Don't Impact Menstrual Health
5:06 No More Masks After Vaccines
5:35 Fauci And Gain-of-Function Research Fauci has repeatedly denied
6:27 Pandemic of the Unvaccinated
Still haven’t subscribed to The Daily Signal on YouTube? Click here ► https://bit.ly/2oz8N1I
Follow The Daily Signal on Facebook: h
https://www.facebook.com/TheDailySignalNews/
Follow The Daily Signal on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DailySignal
Follow The Daily Signal on Instagram: h
https://www.instagram.com/thedailysignal/?hl=en
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.